PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $22.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $649,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,495. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $23,173,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

