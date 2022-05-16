PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 540.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $$118.40 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.92. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $136.63.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile (Get Rating)
