PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 540.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $$118.40 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.92. PSP Swiss Property has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

