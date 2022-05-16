Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

