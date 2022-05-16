Project Inverse Price Down 16.5% This Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $253,662.90 and approximately $185,794.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00527142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,517.44 or 1.77382489 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008644 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,301,425 coins and its circulating supply is 36,812,621 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

