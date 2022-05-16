Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFIE. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Profire Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.92.

Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $967,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

