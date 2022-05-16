Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Shares of PCOR opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.37. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $318,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.