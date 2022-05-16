ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.37 Million

Analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report $301.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.87 million and the lowest is $261.10 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,915,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,272,000 after acquiring an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ProAssurance by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,155,000 after buying an additional 53,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,679. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

