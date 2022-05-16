Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 232,636 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,636 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $36,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,651,000 after acquiring an additional 107,551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.49 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

