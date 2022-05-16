Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,576 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $62,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.85. 39,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,424. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

