Private Advisor Group LLC Has $103.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,859 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $103,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,974,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 449.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.87. 131,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.17 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

