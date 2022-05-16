Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.10% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $42,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,195. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

