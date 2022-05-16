Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.14. 12,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,914. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.