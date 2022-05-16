Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,511 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $70,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 251,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,488. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $93.29 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

