Primecoin Trading Down 13.1% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0344 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $378.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,694,438 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

