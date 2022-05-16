Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 5,425 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,656.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $655.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $678.51 and a 200 day moving average of $645.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.13 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total transaction of $4,163,466.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. 10.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.