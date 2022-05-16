Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

GOOG traded down $34.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,295.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,756. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,579.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,737.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,202.27 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

