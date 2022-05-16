Premier Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.96. 12,739,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,021,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $285.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.