Premier Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 65,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.27. 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,155. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.13 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

