Premier Asset Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 10,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,468,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,725. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.35 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

