Premier Asset Management LLC Has $17.21 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,279 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 66,146 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,082,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,926,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,639. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $186.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

