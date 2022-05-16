Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGKGY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845. Power Assets has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

