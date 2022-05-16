Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSPC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $10.21.

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

