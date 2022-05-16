Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 7.6% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $45,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $441.16. 742,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,946. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.27 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

