Portland Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after purchasing an additional 704,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,237. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

