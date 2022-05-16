Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 13,725 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,249,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,789,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

