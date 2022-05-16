Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.29.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.49. The stock had a trading volume of 902,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,675. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.09. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.