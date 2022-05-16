Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $10.54 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.8% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth $539,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 255,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,332. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $30.68.

