Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.23. 861,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,992. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

