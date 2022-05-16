Portland Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.72. 1,301,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

