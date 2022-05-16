Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. 14,542,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,341,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

