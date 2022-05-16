Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys 15,920 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.69. 864,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,897. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

