PolkaWar (PWAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $806,017.83

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $806,017.83 and approximately $288,465.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00517036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,799.54 or 1.72572886 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004707 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 85,322,168 coins and its circulating supply is 32,072,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

