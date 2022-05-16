Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $168.23 million and $486,080.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00350054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00068530 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,222,866 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.