Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $42,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 335,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,231 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $88,369,000 after purchasing an additional 263,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,150.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 209,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after buying an additional 200,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.32.

Shares of PXD traded up $7.05 on Monday, reaching $268.94. 65,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $272.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

