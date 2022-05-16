Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,934 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $64,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.32.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $264.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $272.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.