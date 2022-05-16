Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 730 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,123,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $729,694,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Olin by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OLN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

OLN opened at $62.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

