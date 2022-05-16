Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,002 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,708,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $246.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $225.62 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

