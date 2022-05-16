Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,909 East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

