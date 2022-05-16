Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CACC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $588.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $381.93 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $455.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.