Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $2.20 Million in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 784,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Ambev by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ambev by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,089 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $16,267,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,974 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

