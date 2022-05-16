Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

