Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 17,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

