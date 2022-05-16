Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,119 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCO. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Natura &Co (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.