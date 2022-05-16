Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,119 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCO. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its stake in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NTCO opened at $6.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.50.
About Natura &Co
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
