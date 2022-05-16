Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 1,362 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $77.51 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

