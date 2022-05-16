Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 82,175 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,175 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

