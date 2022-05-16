Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 2.3% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 208,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 272,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 51,589 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,594. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $28.71 and a one year high of $31.88.

