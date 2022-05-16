Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 1.4% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 149,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $30.70. 97,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,521. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

