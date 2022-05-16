Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the third quarter worth $44,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 43.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PJUN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.55. 10,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,388. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 52-week low of $30.34 and a 52-week high of $32.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

