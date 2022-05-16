Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,888 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.87. 21,015,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,996,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

