Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.9% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.00% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

